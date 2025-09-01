Makinde Commiserates With Edo Govt, IGP, Family

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed condolences to the immediate family of the late retired Inspector-General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as well as, the Government and people of Edo State.

Makinde, in a statement signed by Moses Alao, Special Assistant (Print Media), made available in Ibadan, on Sunday, described Arase’s death as a massive loss to Nigeria, as according to him, he was, until his death, one of the most resourceful retired IGPs, with experience and expertise that could be useful to the country.

According to the governor, he shared a personal relationship with Arase dating back to his days as IGP, adding that the Oyo State Government on his watch (Makinde’s) also benefited immensely from Arase’s advice and expertise.