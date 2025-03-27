Makinde Commiserates With Ajimobi, Kola-Daisi Families

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed condolences to Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, over the death of the family’s first daughter, Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi.

According to Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor in a release made available to New Telegraph, the death of Mrs Kola-Daisi, who he described as affable and good-spirited, was a sad and shocking development.

The governor also commiserated with the Bashorun Kola Daisi s family as well as the husband of the deceased, Idris Kola-Daisi.

Makinde urged both families to take heart, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss and to avert such a sad occurrence in both families.

