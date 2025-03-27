New Telegraph

March 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Makinde Commiserates With…

Makinde Commiserates With Ajimobi, Kola-Daisi Families

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed condolences to Mrs Florence Ajimobi, wife of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, over the death of the family’s first daughter, Mrs Bisola Kola-Daisi.

According to Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor in a release made available to New Telegraph, the death of Mrs Kola-Daisi, who he described as affable and good-spirited, was a sad and shocking development.

The governor also commiserated with the Bashorun Kola Daisi s family as well as the husband of the deceased, Idris Kola-Daisi.

Makinde urged both families to take heart, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss and to avert such a sad occurrence in both families.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Imperative Of Environmental Protection For A Greener Economy
Share
Copy Link
×