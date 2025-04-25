Makinde Calls For Unity In APC, Warns Against Defeat

Share

As political maneuverings gather momentum ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, former House of Representatives member, Rotimi Makinde, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to embrace internal reflection, proactive leadership, and genuine unity to avoid a repeat of its 2022 electoral loss.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, Makinde cautioned that the APC remains at a critical juncture where missteps in internal democracy and leadership choices could again prove costly, not only in Osun but also at the national level ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We are at a defining moment. If we fail to learn from the past—especially the disunity that led to our loss in 2022—we risk the same fate. Our leaders must prioritize reconciliation, fairness, and collective purpose,” Makinde stated.

He noted that recent political appointments and empowerment initiatives may already be signaling internal power alignments within the party.

“From the patterns we’re seeing, it’s easy to predict where the pendulum might swing. The choice before us is clear: we either align and work for the party or risk political irrelevance.”

Makinde emphasized that how the APC manages the selection of its governorship candidate will ultimately determine its unity and prospects for victory.

Speaking on aspirants emerging within the party, Makinde described them as political “gladiators” whose credentials and loyalties are already shaping the battlefield.

He offered his personal assessment of several likely contenders. He described Bola Oyebamiji as “a gentleman and welfarist,” Makinde said Oyebamiji is “a candidate to beat” due to his proximity to party leadership and political maturity.

Speaking on Iyiola Omisore, he referred to the former deputy governor as “perhaps the most experienced,” and someone who could command significant bloc support while he praised Benedict Olugboyega Alabi (BOA) as a loyal party member.

Makinde said if former Governor Gboyega Oyetola decides not to recontest, excluding BOA “may be difficult to justify.

He lauded Senator Babajide Omoworare for his grassroots connection and national exposure, Makinde noted that Omoworare’s tenure as a presidential aide gives him a significant edge.

On Senator Ajibola Basiru, “he’s rich in intellect, generous, and widely respected within the party,” Makinde said.

“He is a strategic player whose strengths cannot be ignored.”

On national security, Makinde, a native of Ile-Ife, decried the escalating rate of kidnapping and insecurity across Nigeria, calling for a coordinated and intelligence-driven national response.

“We must recognize that insecurity is a national war, not a partisan issue. It affects our economy, development, and the very soul of our nation. Governments must stop treating this as a political talking point and start addressing it as a strategic emergency,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the failure to investigate suspected external factors fueling violence, especially in Northern Nigeria.

“This is more than just internal strife—it’s external aggression. A form of strategic recolonization. Until we see it for what it is, our response will remain inadequate,” he warned.

Calling for conscience-driven and God-fearing leadership, Makinde urged political leaders across parties to rise above personal ambition.

“Our leaders must speak boldly and act with integrity. This is not the time for silence or self-serving alliances. To protect the soul of both our party and our nation, we must act now and act together,” he concluded.

Share