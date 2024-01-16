Makinde Calls For Calm As Explosion Hits Ibadan 

The residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital were on Tuesday thrown into panic as an explosion hit part of a Housing Estate in the Bodija area of the state.

The loud explosion was heard in some parts of the city, including Oke Itunu, Bodija, Omi Adio, Apete, University College Hospital (UCH), and Mokola, throwing many into pandemonium.

A source told New Telegraph that the explosion occured on Dejo Oyelese Street in the Housing Estate area of Old Bodija, but its cause had not been ascertained as of the time of filing this story.

Reports have it that at the UCH School of Nursing, some hostel windows were shattered by the explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Government said “Residents of Ibadan and immediate environment experienced an uncommon explosion about 8 pm this evening.

According to Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation in a release, “There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in in order to mitigate the incident.

“All security service chiefs including paramilitary chiefs and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to Reign in the spillover from the explosion”.