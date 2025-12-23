The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has finally opened up on why he is fighting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Makinde, a member of the G-5 Governors led by Wike, who was then the Governor of Rivers State, spoke on Tuesday, December 23, at a media chat in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to the Governor, the conflict with the FCT Minister began during a meeting with him (Wike), Tinubu, the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other officials.

At the meeting, Makinde said Wike told the President he would “Hold the PDP” for him ahead of the 2027 elections, saying that the statement left him utterly surprised.

Makinde described the deal as a transformative moment that shaped his rise in both business and politics, saying that reason he will not back the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu, despite the growing political crisis within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The President did not ask him to do this; he volunteered. Wike is within his rights to support Tinubu, but those of us who want to ensure the survival of multiparty democracy and the PDP should also be allowed to make our own decisions,” Makinde said.

Despite efforts to engage Wike, Makinde said the situation remained unchanged, prompting him to take a firm stance.

“I told him from that day that I would never be a part of this. Wike can support him, and that is within his right, but it is equally my right to decide who I will support and what role I will play in 2027,” he added.

Makinde’s comments highlight the worsening divisions that have shaken the PDP, with two key factions laying claim to the party.

One faction is led by Wike and is seen as leaning toward President Tinubu.

The other faction, led by Makinde, is advancing for party autonomy and the preservation of multiparty democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.