…Hands Over To Deputy

The Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, has announced his plans to proceed on a month-long leave, commencing from Friday, August 29.

Governor Makinde made this disclosure on Tuesday in a notification letter to the State House of Assembly and read at the Plenary.

Reading out the letter, the Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the leave is in compliance with Section 190(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates the governor to transmit a written notice to the House before proceeding on leave.

In the letter, Makinde conveyed his request for leave and formally handed over the responsibilities of the office to the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, who will serve as Acting Governor throughout the vacation period.

The lawmakers acknowledged the letter and assured the House’s support for a smooth transition of duties in the governor’s absence.

Ogundoyin reaffirmed that the House remains committed to constitutional order and the continuity of governance in the state.

“I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, the Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, shall serve as Acting Governor. I shall resume duty upon my return from vacation on Monday, 29th September 2025,” the letter read in part.