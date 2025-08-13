Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, on Wednesday said Governor Seyi Makinde has set a strong precedent for promoting women’s voices and leadership in governance.

Speaking at the “One Woman, One Vote” campaign organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Oyelade described the Makinde administration as a trailblazer in women’s inclusion.

According to him, the appointment of three female commissioners in key portfolios, along with the Secretary to the State Government and the head of Service, was a deliberate move to recognise women’s relevance, capability and efficiency in government.

Oyelade urged women to be bold and proactive in seeking higher political offices in 2027, saying their contributions are essential to good governance

“For the first time in the South-West, we have two women, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Head of Service, serving side by side in the same administration since 2019.

“Across the globe, women have risen to become presidents and prime ministers in over 60 countries. Nigeria must not be left behind,” he said.

Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun, who convened the campaign, called on women in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency to step up and claim their space in politics.

“When women vote, they influence the policies that directly impact their lives and communities,” she said, emphasising that the outreach would reach women from all walks of life, market traders, entrepreneurs, homemakers, farmers, breadwinners, and NGOs focused on women’s empowerment

Balogun said the campaign would engage key markets, including Bodija, Gbaremu, Sango and Mokola, and cover all 12 wards in the local government to ensure inclusivity

She stressed the importance of dialogue on women’s roles in governance and nation building, noting that platforms for sharing experiences, challenges and aspirations would strengthen civic participation and support networks.

Balogun added that the ministry would partner with community leaders and women-focused organisations across Oyo’s 33 local governments to expand the campaign’s reach and ensure no woman is left out

The State Commissioner commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to gender inclusivity, citing his record of appointing women to strategic positions in government.

She urged women to take the campaign’s message to their communities and mobilise others, saying collective action was key to ensuring women’s voices are instrumental in shaping the future.

“Carry this message back to your communities and mobilise others. Our strength lies in our unity. Together, we can transform our communities and ensure women’s voices are not just heard but are instrumental in shaping our future.”