Makinde Backs S’West Games As Tourney Begins Tomorrow

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed strong support for the South West Games 2025, insisting the tournament is crucial in developing sports and strengthening unity among states in the region.

His endorsement gives a major boost to the event projected to become a key sporting competition in southwest Nigeria.

Speaking at the Government House in Ibadan while meeting with the tournament’s Organising Committee, led by its President, Akogun Olanrewaju Alfred, Governor Makinde praised the initiative.

He described it as a great opportunity for discovering new talent, boosting the economy, and promoting unity among the southwestern states. “The South West has always been a leader in Nigerian sports, producing world-class athletes.

The South West Games 2025 will continue this tradition and help groom the next generation of champions,” Makinde said.

“If properly managed and sustained, this competition will be a valuable investment in young athletes and the future of the region.”

The tournament, scheduled for March 26–28, 2025, is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events in recent years.

More than 1,200 athletes and 120 officials from Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti states will take part, creating an opportunity for young talents to shine while promoting teamwork across the region.

A key highlight of the event is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), which includes an under-18 category aimed at nurturing young athletes and helping them build professional sports careers.

This aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on youth empowerment and sports development.

