2025: Makinde Assures Oyo Residents More Administrative Values

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, on Wednesday, declared that his administration would do more for the people of the state in 2025 and ensure that residents of the state get value for the mandate given to him.

Makinde made this declaration, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the statement, the Makinde administration would embark on decisive actions that would increase the state residents’ spending powers and ease the economic strains they are facing.

Makinde listed the upgrading of the Ibadan Airport, Alakia to international status, the first segment of the Ibadan Circular Road and further education and enlightenment of residents as some of the projects the government would embark upon in the New Year.

He added that his administration would enforce the rule of law across different sectors, noting that more stringent measures would be taken against traffic offences in the state.

The governor maintained that 2024 tested the resilience of the state residents to the limit, as the state and its people faced so many difficult situations including economic hardship and tragedies in Ibadan.

He lamented that the tragedies, the Bodija explosion and the Islamic High School stampede deaths, also made the administration become more proactive and take a second look at its strategies, policies and programmes.

