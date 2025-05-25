Makinde Assures NSE Of Stellar Hosting For 2025 Int’l Engineering Conference

Share

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) of the state government’s full commitment to delivering a world-class hosting of the 2025 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition, and Annual General Meeting (AGM), tagged IBADAN 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday by NSE’s Vice President, Corporate Services, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

According to the statement, the assurance was given during a high-level courtesy visit by the NSE President, Margaret Aina Oguntala, to Governor Makinde in Abuja on Friday, May 23, 2025, as part of ongoing engagements ahead of the much-anticipated annual gathering of engineering professionals from across Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Makinde, a fellow of the NSE, confirmed the state’s sponsorship of key components of the conference and pledged robust support for its successful hosting.

He also approved the hosting of the Spouses’ Forum by the First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde.

Describing the gesture as visionary, Oguntala praised the governor’s proactive commitment and strong belief in the pivotal role of engineering in national development.

She expressed appreciation for his willingness to host the conference and noted the growing excitement within the engineering community for IBADAN 2025.

The strengthened collaboration between NSE and the Oyo State Government, she added, sets a laudable precedent anchored on visionary leadership, professional excellence, and a shared commitment to national transformation through engineering.

In a related development, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited (RAEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with the NSE, signaling its intention to deepen partnerships that foster engineering excellence and national development.

This assurance was conveyed by Olabode Oladoyin, Head of Capability at RAEC, during a courtesy visit to the NSE President at the National Engineering Centre (NEC) headquarters in Abuja.

Oladoyin formally announced the successful transition of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) into Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, following its acquisition by Nigerian stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

He emphasized RAEC’s readiness to sustain and expand its long-standing relationship with NSE.

In response, Oguntala congratulated the company on the successful transition, describing it as a significant opportunity for Nigerian engineers to demonstrate leadership, innovation, and technical expertise in the energy sector.

She acknowledged RAEC’s substantial support for the 2024 International Engineering Conference and AGM and appealed for continued collaboration toward the 2025 edition in Ibadan.

Oguntala also encouraged the company to invest in capacity-building initiatives that empower the next generation of engineering professionals across Nigeria.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge of mutual cooperation, aimed at driving engineering innovation, professional development, and national progress.

Share