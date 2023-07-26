Makinde Assigns Portfolios To New Commissioners

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, swore in the newly confirmed 16 Commissioners of the state.

The governor equally swore in the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Kudirat Adeyemo; former Acting Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, as the substantive Head of Service (HoS); newly appointed Accountant General of the state, Mrs Kikelomo Adegoke, as well as, 13 newly promoted Permanent Secretaries.

After administering the oath of office and allegiance to the new appointees at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Makinde expressed confidence in their selection and capacity to bring their wealth of professional experiences to bear on governance.

The governor disclosed that it was the first time the 14 federal constituencies in the state would be well represented in the cabinet, tasking the new appointees to see their appointments as a call to service and urged them to shun personal interests for the common good of the state.

While highlighting some of the key achievements of his administration in the first term and the support of the state executive council members towards the actualization of his accelerated development agender under Omititun 1.0, Makinde urged the returning and new Commissioners to redouble their efforts, saying there is more work to be done.

He assured the new cabinet members that he would continue to provide a platform that would engender personal growth while pursuing the overall development of the state.

Mr Akinola Ojo– Ministry of Finance; Prof. Tunji Babatunde- Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Barr. Seun Ashamu – Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Mr. Biodun Aikomo- Ministry of Justice; Mrs Toyin Balogun- Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion; Mr. Abdulmojeed Mogbojubola- Ministry of Environment; Mr. Williams Akin-Funmilayo- Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Mr. Wasiu Olatubosun- Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Prince Dotun Oyelade- Ministry of Information;

Others include Mr. Segun Olayiwola- Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Alhaja Fausat Joke Sanni- Ministry of Special Duties; Prof. Daud Kehinde Shagodoyin- Ministry of Public Works and Transport; Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye- Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Mr. Demola Ojo- Ministry of Trade, Investment, Industry, and Cooperatives; Prof. Abdulwaheed Soliu- Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; and Barr. Adeniyi Adebisi- Ministry of Establishment.