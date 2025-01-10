Makinde, Aseyin, Hail Adegoke

Share

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the Aseyin of Iseyin Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III have commended the Aare-Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland Adegboyega Adegoke for his contributions to the education sector.

The duo made the commendation on Wednesday during the inauguration of six blocks of classrooms constructed for Koso Community Grammar School, Iseyin, by Adegoke.

The Chairman of the School Governing Board (SGB), Koso Community Grammar School, Shakirat Hamzat, who represented the governor, said: “Governor Seyi Makinde and the entire board express their gratitude to Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke for his kind-heartedness towards Koso Community Grammar School.

“I find it quintessential that Olooye Adegoke has the educational progress of his alma mater at heart. Your philanthropic mind is worthy of note and it serves as a means of cushioning the state government’s goals for education.”

