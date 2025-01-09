Makinde, Aseyin, Commend Ibadan Chief For Educational Devt In Oyo

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III (Ajirotutu I), have commended the Aare-Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, for his contributions to the educational development in the state.

The duo made the commendation on Wednesday during the inauguration of six blocks of classrooms constructed for Koso Community Grammar School, Iseyin, Oyo State, by the Ibadan Chief.

Speaking during the inauguration, Hon Shakirat Hamzat, the Chairperson of the School Governing Board (SGB), Koso Community Grammar School, who acted on behalf of the governor, said, “The state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde and the entire board expressed gratitude to Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke for his kind-heartedness towards Koso Community Grammar School.

“I find it quintessential that Olooye Adegoke has the educational progress of his alma mater at heart. Your philanthropic mind is worthy of note and it serves as a means of cushioning the state government’s goals for education.

“On behalf of the good people of Oyo State and Iseyin land, the Kabiyesi, His Royal Highness, Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Ajirotutu l, we say thank you for bringing a new turn to Koso Community Grammar School, Iseyin”.

While commissioning the classrooms, the Aseyin of Iseyin, commended Olooye Adegoke for setting the pace of development in the school. He thanked the Fellow of the Chattered Accounts of Nigeria (FCA) for remembering the school by donating a block of six classrooms despite the fact that he had left the place many years ago.

Oba Oyebola said the government alone cannot carry out the task of developing education in the state, saying there must be support by members of the society while calling on other old students of the school and well-meaning indigenes of Oyo state to emulate the kind gesture of Adegoke.

“Such gestures will make life comfortable for students and staff and will provide a conducive environment for learning. I am encouraging everybody that had passed through this school and others to come back and support this initiative”, the monarch said.

While responding, the donor, Olooye Adegoke, said the government alone cannot tackle the task of educational development in Oyo State and has therefore called for the support of the old students, as well as, the well-to-do individuals in the state to lend hands of support to the government.

Olooye Adegoke said the donation of the block of classrooms to his alma mater, is his own little way of supporting the government in the development of education in Oyo State, stressing that “It is always good to give back to your alma mater and to support the government efforts in the development of education in our state.

“Government alone cannot do everything, we have to support the government. The old Students have to support the government. The Community and the well-to-do in the society have to support the government. And that is why I came here to support the school and also to support the learning of the students.

“Sometime in the past, I dug a borehole for the school just to support the students and the staff and ensure that they are learning and teaching in a comfortable atmosphere. That was done years back. I thank God for what is happening today and what God has used me for, to help in the educational development of my state.

“Though I am from Ibadan, I had my Secondary education in Iseyin here. I had my Advanced Level education at Federal Government College, Ogbomoso, and my Primary School education at Ibadan. I have been to all the zones in Oyo state and I can say that I understand the peculiarities of each of the zones of the state”, Adegoke said.

Share

Please follow and like us: