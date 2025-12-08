Makinde Approves LAUTECH Teaching Hospital’s Staff Outstanding Salaries

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the outstanding salaries and minimum wage arrears of staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

He made this disclosure on Monday while inaugurating the governing board of the teaching hospital at an event held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

While addressing the gathering, the governor noted that he will resolve the issue of LAUTECH lecturers embarking on strike soon.

He promised that the state government will provide the necessary support to the board to make the facility operational.

Makinde said, “One request that I have before this Board is that the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Complex, Oyo, must be totally revamped. It should be operational within 12 months.

“So, by this time next year, we will not be going back and forth. I thought it was included in the French grant, but they came back and said no. I said okay, even if it was not included, we will take it on as a state.

It is a special project for 12 months. And I will be available to provide and give any kind of support that you may require.”