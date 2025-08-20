Makinde Approves Ladoja As 44th Olubadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has officially approved the nomination of High Chief Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to a statement from the Oyo State Government, the governor gave his assent to the nomination following due consultations and confirmation by the Olubadan-in-Council, the traditional kingmakers of Ibadan.

The coronation ceremony has been scheduled to be held on September 26, 2025, at Mapo Hall, Ibadan — the historic venue where successive Olubadan monarchs have been crowned.

High Chief Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, will ascend the throne to succeed the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who joined his ancestors on July 7, 2025, at 90 years.

Ladoja’s approval as Olubadan is widely regarded as a unifying development, given his stature as both a respected statesman and revered traditional figure.

The governor had visited Ladoja’s house on Tuesday, being the first time since his (Ladoja) return to Ibadan.

A former President General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bayo Oyero, will be the Chairman of the Coronation Committee, New Telegraph gathered.