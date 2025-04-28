New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
Makinde Approves Appointments To LG Commission, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved new appointments to the Oyo State Local Government Commission and additional members to the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), as part of efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery in the State.
In a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, the appointees to the Oyo State Local Government Commission are: Akinwale Akinwole – Chairman, Mr. Yusuf Ali Akinkunmi – Full-Time Member, Oke Taiwo – Full-Time Member, Mr. John Abisoye Adisa-Oke – Part-Time Member, Mrs. Nike Arewa – Part-Time Member
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Oyo State House of Assembly.
Additionally, Governor Makinde approved the appointment of five new members to the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), namely: Abdu Rahman Agbotomokekere, Amusat Ayyub Agboola, Dawud Afolabi, Latifat Dairo, and Abdusallam Abdullateef.
This follows the earlier appointment of Hashim Atere as Chairman and Abdulrasheed Olokuta as Vice Chairman of the Board.
According to a statement by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, the appointments to the Pilgrims Welfare Board take effect immediately.
Governor Makinde congratulated the appointees, urging them to view their roles as a call to serve the people of Oyo State diligently.
