Makinde Approves Appointment Of 902 Officers Into Oyo Civil Service

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the offer of appointment to 902 officers into various cadres in the mainstream of the Civil Service of the state.

The recruitment covers about 60 cadres across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This is inclusive of Education Officers for 35 teaching subject areas in schools under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

According to the Chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Chief Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe, all successful applicants will collect their letters of offer of appointment before the end of January 2025.

While appreciating Governor Seyi Makinde for his uncommon achievements in the areas of infrastructural development, education, agriculture and health, Aderibigbe asserted that recruitment is a phenomenon that touches on every home and is an unprecedented achievement.

He, therefore, admonished the new entrants into the State Civil Service as well as the grassroots populace to appreciate the Governor for his benevolent leadership style.

“The recruitment exercise is a giant stride that is bound to lead to multisectoral development of Oyo State”, Aderibigbe said.

