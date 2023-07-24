Makinde Appoints Former UI DVC As SSG

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Mrs Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, a professor at the University of Ibadan’s (UI) Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This was contained in a letter issued on Monday and personally signed by Governor Makinde.

Prior to her appointment, Prof. Adeyemo was born on July 17, 1970. She served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment Team of the State COVID-19 Taskforce.

She graduated from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M. ), a Master’s degree in Veterinary Public Health (MVPH), and a Ph.D. in Veterinary Public Health in 1994, 1998, and 2005, respectively.

Adeyemo, a COMSTECH Distinguished Scholar who will serve as the University of Ibadan’s first Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnership) from 2017 to 2021, began working for the prestigious institution in March 1999 as a Lecturer Grade II in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

She rose to the positions of Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor in 2005, Reader/Associate Professor in 2008, and Lecturer I in 2002. She attained the rank of Full Professor in October 2011.

She worked as a visiting scholar at the Centre for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological Sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, sponsored by the Schlumberger Foundation from August 2013 to July 2015.

Adeyemo is a Fellow of numerous academies, including the International Science Council (ISC), The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, the Nigerian Academy of Science, the African Academy of Sciences, and the African Scientific Institute (ASI), USA. He graduated from the College of Veterinary Surgery in 2013 and is a registered veterinary surgeon.

The Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSDW), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), the Society of Toxicology (SOT), and others are among the learned societies she belongs to.

Adeyemo’s expertise and vision are focused on One Health transdisciplinary research, which transcends conventional boundaries and paradigms to produce novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovations at the interface of the environment, livestock, wildlife, and humans. These innovations have significant policy implications for Nigeria, the African Continent, and the rest of the world.

She is the principal investigator (PI) on the Fish Innovation Lab for Fish-funded project titled “Improving Biosecurity: A Science-based Approach to Manage Fish Disease Risks and Increase the Socio-economic Contribution of the Nigerian Catfish and Tilapia Industries” (2020–2023), which she is working on with colleagues from Mississippi State University, the United States, and WorldFish, Malaysia. The initiative aims to enhance biosecurity and health management for aquatic animal production in Nigeria.