Makinde Appoints Ex-UI DVC As SSG – Designate

Following the dissolution of his cabinet after his electoral victory, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde has announced Prof. Olanike Kudirat Adeyemo, (a Professor at the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan,) as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)-designate.

She takes over from Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun who served as the SSG in the administration’s first term.

The announcement was contained in a letter signed by the state governor and made available to journalists Monday morning.

Professor Adeyemo, who served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment team of the Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce, was born on July 17, 1970.

She bagged the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.), Master’s Degree in Veterinary Public Health (MVPH), and Ph.D. Veterinary Public Health, in 1994, 1998, and 2005 respectively from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

Adeyemo, who is a COMSTECH Distinguished scholar and the Pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships) at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan between 2017 and 2021, joined the services of the university in March 1999 as Lecturer Grade II in the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine. She became Lecturer I in 2002, Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor in 2005, and Reader/Associate Professor in 2008. In October 2011, she became a full Professor.

From August 2013 to July 2015, she was a Schlumberger Foundation-sponsored Visiting Scholar at the Center for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological Sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

Between March 13, 2017, and March 12, 2021, Professor Adeyemo served as the Pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation, and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

A 2013 Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeon, Nigeria, and a Registered Veterinary Surgeon, Adeyemo is a Fellow of many academies, such as the International Science Council (ISC), The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, the Nigerian Academy of Science, the African Academy of Sciences and the African Scientific Institute (ASI), USA.

She is also a member of many learned societies, including the Society of Toxicology (SOT), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), the World Aquatic Veterinary Medical Association (WAVMA), and the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSDW).

Professor Adeyemo’s scholarship and leadership are around “One Health” trans-disciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms to create novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovation at the environment-livestock-wildlife-human interface with significant policy implications for Nigeria, the African Continent, and the rest of the world.

She is the host PI on the project (2020-2023) titled “Improving Biosecurity: A Science-based Approach to Manage Fish Disease Risks and Increase the Socio-economic Contribution of the Nigerian Catfish and Tilapia Industries” in collaboration with colleagues at Mississippi State University, USA and WorldFish, Malaysia is facilitated by USAID grant under the Fish Innovation Lab for Fish. The project is aimed at improving Nigerian aquatic animal production biosecurity and health management.

An erudite scholar, she has many publications to her credit.