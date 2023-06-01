New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Makinde Appoints Acting Cmd For Lautech Teaching Hospital

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday appointed Prof. Olawale Olakulehin as the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital acting Chief Medical Director (CMD. According to his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, the appointment is with immediate effect. The governor urged Olakulehin to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

Makinde also appointed Miss Ololade Ajibola as his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Alhaji Akeem Azeez as Personal Assistant I. Ogunwuyi, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, said the governor also approved the appointment of Mr Samson Adejumo as Personal Assistant II and Mr Isah Kabir as his Principal Secretary.

