Makinde Appoints 9 Aides For Deputy

June 7, 2023
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of nine aides for his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal.

The appointments of the aides who are to work with the deputy governor were announced on Tuesday in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi.

They include Ajagbe Yusuf Olatunji: SA (Political), Sakariyah Kunle Sanni: SA (Administration) Hassan Ajibade: SA (Legal) Omoetan Omolere: SA (Print Media) and Badmus Adesola: SA (Domestic).

Others are Oyedeji Ahmed: SA (Public Affairs), Alhaji Nasiru Ayinde: SA (Projects), Ajibade Waheed Ademola: SA (Media Online) and Mutalib Adewale: Personal Assistant.

In a statement issued by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, CPS to the governor, Governor Makinde congratulated the new appointees and urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.

He added that the governor also approved the appointment of Miss Adetola Adedibu as Special Assistant to the Governor in Liaison Office, Abuja.

Miss Adedibu is one of the daughters of the late Lamidi Adedibu, the strongman of Ibadan politics.

