The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has officially announced Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

Owoade fills the revered traditional stool left vacant for over two years following the death of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

The announcement was made on Friday, January 10, 2025, through a statement issued by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Governor Makinde expressed confidence in Owoade’s ability to uphold the rich heritage and traditions of the Oyo Kingdom.

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who ascended the throne in 1970, ruled for over five decades before passing away in April 2022.

His reign was marked by cultural preservation and significant contributions to the socio-political development of Oyo State.

Abimbola Akeem Owoade’s selection as Alaafin follows a rigorous process overseen by the state government, traditional councils, and kingmakers of the Oyo Kingdom.

He is expected to usher in a new era of progress, unity, and cultural rejuvenation for the ancient kingdom.

The official coronation ceremony is anticipated to take place in the coming weeks, drawing dignitaries, traditional leaders, and citizens from across the country.

