Makinde Advocates 5-Year Tenure For Governors, Presidents

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has made a case for a single-year term for political leaders, saying the nation needs to take a cue from the single-term leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Governor Makinde who won a second term in March, said this while reacting to PFN’s National President, Bishop Wale Oke claiming that there is no second term in the leadership of the association.

According to Makinde, Nigeria must draw lessons from the one-term agreement while speaking during the opening remarks of the National Executive Retreat of PFN, which was held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo.

He, however, asserted that while four years may not be sufficient to accomplish one’s goals, they are sufficient to have an influence.

When the chance to address the matter occurs, he added, it would be understood that five or six years are sufficient to complete whatever one plans to achieve.

“I am hearing for the first time that there is no second term in the PFN. Maybe, we need to learn one or two things from that arrangement for our nation. I am a supporter of a single-term structure.

“As a matter of fact, I did not want any second term and I told the fathers of faith that four years is not enough to do everything that you want to do but it is long enough to make your own impact and go your own way.

“If we get the opportunity to discuss this, I think five or six years single term, maybe five years will really be enough for most of us to do whatever it is that we are supposed to do,” he said.

In addition, Makinde exhorted the people to engage in partisan politics in order to advance their preferences and choices in the upcoming election, as well as to pray for the leaders regardless of their disagreements.

He said, “If we continue to make riff-raffs and people who are not as intelligent as us to keep making decisions for us, those decisions are binding on all of us.

He stated it is “impossible to continue to do the same thing, that is; waiting every four years when the election comes, then expecting a different result,” in reference to the rise of a Muslim president and vice president, which did not sit well with certain people in the Christendom.

“The fathers of faith came to me and said that they don’t want a Muslim-Muslim ticket, we have an issue with it, I said well, tell me, where is the structure for your preference? I asked them. If you can show me the structure, then you have me. But also, let’s take a step back because the party I belonged to chose a Muslim and a colleague of mine then, the governor of Delta State as a running mate.

“I said okay, this is very similar to where we were coming from in these past eight years. It is even slightly lower because previously, it was a Muslim and a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, now we moved to a Muslim and a Christian who is not a pastor.

“So, tell me collectively as a body of Christ, the gains if you cannot say it in very clear terms, then let us go back and make our own charter of demands, what is the vision that we have for the body of Christ within the Nigerian federation.

“And I still think that if we keep waiting every four years to do the same thing, we will be forced to choose from among those we have been presented with and make decisions based on several factors. So, we must change our approach, not when it is a year to the election but from today,” he submitted.