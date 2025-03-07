Makinde Adeniran: The Future’s Bright For Theatre Practice But…

Share

Veteran actor, theatre director, scriptwriter, and President, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Makinde Adeniran (fta), in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, shares his thoughts about live theatre in Nigeria, challenges, plans and projections for NANTAP

Congratulations on your election as the new President of NANTAP. Can you share your journey and experiences in the theatre industry?

My experience is over 30 year. So, if I begin to share it as you requested, it may be the only question I will attend to here. What I can say is, it has been a remarkable journey of toiling, learning, sharing, reward, and service. Most of all, it is humbling.

How do you plan to use your background as a veteran actor, theatre director and playwright in your new role as president?

Those skills you mentioned will be my guiding principle. Because I am a practitioner, it is easy for me to understand the predicament in practice. That way, it helps to be a better representative in front of the authorities.

What are your goals and vision for the association under your leadership?

My goal is simple: unite the industry players, ensure better welfare policy, make argument for infrastructure to boost business in the sector, encourage govt on developmental policy to ensure lasting solution to culture and arts practice.

How will you engage with members and stakeholders to ensure their voices are heard and represented?

Because I’m a practitioner, rallying round my people is the easiest for me. Already, I have been receiving calls from members across the nation, ready for support and sharing valuable roadmap to victory on this matter.

What strategies do you have for increasing membership and participation in the association?

Continuous dialogue with states executive council on constitutional modalities that require their attention.

For instance, the constitution is clear on the issue of formation of guilds and chapels… these are two lasting solution to increasing membership if well implemented by state congresses.

What we will be left with is the working relationship between all these appendages. And I assure you, that will start to happen very soon.

How can aspiring theatre artistes benefit from your experience and leadership within the Association?

Follow my footprints, learn from my mistakes and achievements. Most of all, be a man of character and be bold to make decision when it is needed.

What immediate goals do you hope to achieve in your new role as president of the association?

Reorganizing the membership for the battle ahead.

How does your approach as president differ from your tenure as secretary general?

The roles and nomenclature are different so no confusion. One is supportive the other is you are the driver. So the job is clearly defined.

Were there specific challenges in your career that uniquely prepared you for this role?

Yes, there are. As a director and writer, your immediate environment is your first tool of operation.

So around me, I have seen wastage, practitioners who ordinarily should be rich because of the talent they carry but are in abject poverty because of lack of protection from the law or support from government.

These things are enough preparation.

What key initiatives or reforms will you prioritize during your presidency?

Better welfare for practitioners.

How do you plan to address pressing issues like funding, audience engagement, or industry sustainability?

Policy roadmap. Encourage govt on specific policy direction to mitigate these anomaly for sustained development.

What do you see as the most urgent challenges facing theatre practitioners today?

Infrastructure and building practitioners capacity for better output.

What do you believe are the key elements that make a successful theatre production?

Good remuneration, standard performance space, fantastic business model to drive the production to successful outing.

Reflecting on your career, what role or production holds the most significance for you, and why?

All play productions are the same for me.

And my purpose is clear on all of them; to achieve creative success that other creative can learn from and my audience can get worth for their money.

How do you balance creative pursuits with administrative demands, especially now?

Their roles are different and clearly so. My scheduling skills are what will improve.

What legacy do you hope to leave as president of this association?

That I was here and did my best to move the industry forward.

Where do you see theatre in the next decade, and what excites or worries you about that future?

The theatre practice is bouncing back, no doubt about that. So the future is bright.

My worry is the new generation of practitioners who need to face this future with the knowledge of the past but lacking in history and knowledge of its own roadmap.

