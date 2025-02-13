Share

The six Governors of the South-West geo-political zone have arrived at the Lagos House, Ikeja, for a high-stakes zonal meeting to deliberate on critical strategies aimed at transforming the region’s economy, security, and overall development.

The meeting, hosted by the Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has in attendance Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

New Telegraph gathered that the governors were all ushered into the executive chamber by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Chairman of the Forum is hosting his colleagues in a crucial meeting which the media will be briefed at the end of the meeting.

An earlier statement signed by Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said, “The South-West Governors’ Forum will discuss issues of common interest, such as agriculture and food security, to advance economic growth, foster collaboration and enhance development initiatives in the Zone.

“Security of lives and property will also be part of the agenda.”

