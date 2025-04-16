Makinde: 2027 Election Is APC Versus Nigerians

Share

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has posited that the forthcoming 2027 presidential election will be between Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makinde who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday said said the 2027 election is not the APC versus his party, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking further, Makinde blamed the APC government for the wobbling economy and the escalating security challenges in the country, saying that the next poll will be judgment time for the Bola Tinubu presidency.

The Oyo governor boasted that his party remained the hope of the common man, stressing that the PDP wouldn’t make the mistake that made it lose the 2023 presidential poll.

Drawing lessons from the last poll, Makinde said his party made a grave mistake by handing the presidential ticket, the national chairman slot and the office of the director general of the presidential campaign to members from the northern region only.

He said the exclusion of southerners from the three major slots dealt a self-inflicted blow to the PDP as culminated in the loss suffered by the party in the poll.

“The 2027 election won’t be PDP versus APC; it would be Nigerians versus APC. Mark my word on that.

“If the three main influential positions to take us to the election were occupied by the North East, the North Central, and the North West, how do we sell that position all around the country?” Makinde argued.

