Makinde: 1,533 pioneer students to resume at LAUTECH Iseyin campus

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that no fewer than 1,533 pioneer students will be resuming at the Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

Makinde made the declaration at the weekend during the commissioning of the campus, which is named the College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources.

The governor, while addressing the people of the town, said locating the College in Iseyin was a strategic decision, insisting that the decision to make LAUTECH a multi-campus institution was also taken in order to achieve accelerated development for the state.

According to him: “The zone will be opened to more economic activities as about 1,533 students resume at the college in the next few weeks. Let me mention that this commissioning of the LAUTECH Iseyin Campus in Iseyin exemplifies what happens when we have existing infrastructure, whether physical or administrative, to build on.

“We used to have one and a half universities when we came in; the Technical University and half of LAUTECH because it was jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states.”

“But today, we have doubled the institutions, as we now have the Technical University, which is fully owned by Oyo State, and the LAUTECH and Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, which is also fully owned by Oyo State.”

He said further: “It is not just about all of these universities, but the fact that what we have done is to use our available resources to achieve our vision.

“Building on that, we took a multi-campus approach to expand LAUTECH.

“To ensure both campuses of LAUTECH are connected, we are constructing a brand new road, the 76.67km Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso Road, which is about 80 per cent done, and I will come back here to commission that road before the end of this year.”