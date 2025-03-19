Makemation: Boost For Nollywood As Sanwo-Olu Unveils Africa’s First AI Feature Film

Share

Amid palpable excitement, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, unveiled ‘Makemation’, Africa’s first feature film on Artificial Intelligence, penultimate Sunday.

Starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu, ‘Makemation’, produced by human development expert, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, examines the intersection of real life and AI, and explores themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality.

Speaking at the unveiling held at a Media Parley at the State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu said Makemation will premiere in Lagos on Friday, April 18.

He praised the cast and crew of the film, especially producer, assuring creatives of his commitment to collaborating on transformative ideas that project and develop the state’s creative industry.

Sanwo-Olu also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in essential infrastructure that will enable the creative sector to thrive, noting that, “This production highlights the power of collaboration. We need more partnerships like this.

Our role is to enable and create platforms for you to excel. “This is the most innovative industry. See this government as a partner in shaping the future we all desire.”

The producer, Akerele-Ogunsiji, said the film also explores AI’s transformative power and its impact on the fourth industrial revolution. “Viewers will see young people designing bras that detect breast cancer.

We must move beyond consuming innovation and start building our own. “Nigerian films should showcase our indigenous innovations. This film is for the future. Success isn’t reserved for a select few,” she said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Toke Benson Awoyinka, highlighted the government’s efforts to empower creatives over the past six years.

She said the Ministry has trained nearly 20,000 young Nigerians in film – making, content creation, and other creative fields through strategic partnerships.

The Commissioner further stated that institutions such as EbonyLife Academy, Gidi Creatives, AMA Creative Academy, and Delyork Academy have collaborated on these initiatives.

Technology, she emphasised, is key to the industry’s future, with Lagos positioning itself as a leader in digital innovation. “Our visit to San Francisco to engage with tech entrepreneur Ghazi Shami was a strategic step toward fostering strong digital partnerships.

“We aim to build a globally competitive workforce ready to dominate the creative economy,” she said. Benson-Awoyinka noted that the government has provided grants to filmmakers to support high-quality productions capable of competing internationally.

“By investing in local storytelling, we ensure our narratives reach global audiences while creating jobs within the industry,” she said.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu, commended Sanwo-Olu’s support for filmmakers. “As part of the cast, I am excited about this project. The governor’s support is commendable. “We now need the media’s backing to create buzz around this innovation,” he said.

Microsoft’s Country Manager, Olatomiwa Williams, emphasised the need to equip young Nigerians with responsible AI skills. Williams called for collaborations between tech hubs, government, schools, and private organisations to expand AI education.

“This initiative is inspiring. With government support, we must focus on educating Nigerians on responsible AI use,” she said. Livespot360 Co-Founder, Oluwadamilare Art Alade, highlighted AI’s role in preserving cultural heritage.

Also, in attendance at the coloutful event, included veteran actors such as Jide Kosoko, Segun Arinze, Tony Umez, Elvina Ibru, Jude Chukwuka, Shaffy Bello and several others.

‘Makemation’ features Nollywood stars, tech experts, public officials, and social media talents in an unconventional mix. The four-quadrant family drama blends pop culture, research, and AI into an engaging, high-tension, and comedic masterpiece.

