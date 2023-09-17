Make Your Toes Pop With Rhinestone Blings

The toenails are getting special beauty treats with the recent innovations.

It’s no longer a boring affair of just painting the nails with flashy colours. Now, the toenails wear shiny jewelleries too that catch the lights at night.

Some call it bedazzled toes while others call it bejeweled toenails and upper class beauticians say they are rhinestone blings. They are bride-to-be must-have pedicure treats presently.

And also for ladies who love to look extra. They are simply loved because they make the feet extra gorgeous and irresistible.

One of the ladies, who love the rhinestone blinged toenails, Jessica Okoro, said: “If the ears are beautified with ear-rings, the neck with necklaces and the fingers wear rings, why can’t the toes have their own little jewellery?