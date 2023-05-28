Make Someone Happy Today

TEXT: Genesis 40:1-23; Matthew 5:13-16; Ecclesiastes 1:2; Job 1:21. Genesis 40:6-7. “And Joseph came in unto them in the morning, and looked upon them, and, behold, they were sad” “And he asked Pharaoh’s officers that we’re with him in the ward of his lord’s house, saying, Wherefore, look ye so sadly today?

Job 1:21. “And said, Naked came I out of my moth- er’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord”. Ecclesiastes 1:2. “Vanity of vanities; all is vanity”. This might sound harsh to / on you. Your existence to your generation is as useless as anything you can think of, if you don’t make someone smile or happy on a daily basis.

It is not necessary to have money before you can make someone smile or happy. A simple smile or smiling face to someone can change everything positively about him or her for that day. It can positively change the whole system of such a person. A simple, good and positive advice given to someone can make him/ her happy.

A little encouragement you give to someone in time of need, in a state of confusion and hopeless- ness goes a long way in his/her life. You can start from the closest place to you which is your family. You do not need to go out before you can see someone to make you happy. You can start from the members of your family.

Husbands make your wife happy. Wife makes your husband happy. Parents make your children happy. Children make your parents happy. It is very hypocritical and fruitless to leave your family in sorrow and go out to make people happy. It is very unwise to do that.

As a husband, you leave your wife at home in sorrow but you go out to make some- one happy, it is a fruitless effort of the highest degree. Are you a wife? You leave your husband in sorrow and confusion but you go out to make someone happy is an act of foolishness of highest order.

Parents that leave their children uncared for but go out to make people happy are not just practicing fruitless attempts but also showing the seeds of sorrow in their future. Take care of your children today so that they can take care of you tomorrow. Husband takes care of your wife now so that she can pay you back later.

Wives, take care of your husband now so that he can take care of you in return. Let your wife enjoy you. Let your husband enjoy you. Parents, let your children feel your positive impact in their lives. Anything that you cannot do for your wife, your husband or your children should not be done for anyone.

Any sacrifice, respect or honour that you cannot give to your wife, your husband or your children should not be given to anyone. Any special treatment that you cannot give to your wife, your husband or your children should not be given to anyone.

Another set of people that you can make happy on a daily basis are the set of people that God sent to you to make positive impact in their lives. Vanity of vanities all is vanity. Whether you have money or not you will die one day.

Your money, your riches, wealth, possessions, certificates, your houses and cars, powers and positions will not be buried with you when you die. Why don’t you use everything that God has given you well and wisely?

Put smiles on the faces of people while you are still alive. Make people happy. You will give account of how you spend your life one day. Remain blessed.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Oh Lord, don’t let me be useless to my family in Jesus Name.

2. Father, let me be useful to my family in Jesus Name.

3. Father, don’t let me disappoint those that you sent me to in life in Jesus Name.

4. Oh Lord, let me be fruit- ful to you in Jesus Name.