Make Security Good Governance Your Priority, Agbomhere Charges Politicians

Share

The South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Blessing Agbomhere has called on Nigerian politicians, to prioritize good governance and security.

Agbomhere, who is a renowned author and lawyer, in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, emphasized that these critical issues must take center stage in the nation’s development agenda.

He said: “As a concerned citizen and legal practitioner, I am committed to proffering solutions to the challenges hindering development in my state and Nigeria as a whole”

Agbomhere’s comment came ahead of the official launch of his two latest books dedicated to the cause of pushing the agenda of security of lives and property of Nigerians and the quest for good governance, two key ingredients which he said are capable of firing Nigeria to the apex among the comity of nations.

The books titled, “Nigeria’s National Security Challenges: Exploring the Human Security Solution” and “For Our common Good” highlighted key areas requiring urgent attention such as; Strengthening institutions and promoting transparency,

Enhancing security measures and intelligence gathering, Addressing economic inequality and promoting inclusive growth.

Agbomhere said; “Our politicians must recognize that good governance and security are non-negotiable prerequisites for Nigeria’s progress.

“We urge them to put aside partisan interests and work towards a common goal: building a safer, more prosperous nation for all.”

Both books are scheduled for launch in Benin on the 11th of November with notable Nigerians in the security and governance space expected to grace the occasion.

Share

Please follow and like us: