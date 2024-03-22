Make Proposal Data-Driven, Evidence-Based, Govs Tell NMWC

Nigerian governors have called on the National Minimum Wage Committee (NMWC) to consider the current economic realities, individual state peculiarities and consequential impact on the capacity of government, in arriving at appropriate and acceptable minimum wage for the workers. The state chief executives at a virtual meeting on Wednesday also stressed the need for proposals to be data driven and evidence-based.

The governors, in a communiqué by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, equally discussed state police, describing it as a critical area in the ongoing 1999 constitutional amendment.

This, according to them, is necessary “to correct a fundamental flaw in the national security architecture.” AbdulRasaq, who is also the Governor of Kwara State, disclosed that the governors discussed the growing concern raised by the United States embassy over illegal and fraudulent intercountry adoption of Nigerian children by US citizens.

He stated that the state chief executives agreed to engage the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government in a bid to address the “systemic fraud and corruption, child-buying, the imprisonment of pregnant women, and unreliable or non-existent documentation.”

According to him, the governors discussed the progress made by states in implementing various business enabling reforms “aimed at improving land administration, public private partnership (PPP), investment promotion frameworks, business-enabling infrastructure and regulatory environment under the World Bank-supported State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme for Result. “Members were implored to leverage available support.