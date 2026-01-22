Make President Tinubu Proud, Otuaro Tells PAP Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Beneficiaries

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has urged beneficiaries of the programme’s foreign post-graduate scholarships to excel in their studies and contribute to national development.

Otuaro made the remarks during a pre-departure briefing for 12 scholarship recipients bound for universities in the United Kingdom, held at the PAP headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The orientation included sessions on “Social and Cultural Relations in the UK,” “Academic Expectations,” and “The Administration of the Scholarship,” and each beneficiary received a laptop to support research and thesis work.

He emphasized that the scholars must not disappoint President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government, or the Niger Delta, noting that their success would serve as a legacy of PAP’s academic sponsorship.

Otuaro highlighted that both President Tinubu and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, are fully supportive of human capital development in the Niger Delta and the nation.

“Today, we are sending you abroad for post-graduate programmes, and we believe we are sending our best. There should be no room for laxity; put in your best and make the most of this opportunity,” he said.

He further explained that the programmes of study were deliberately industry-tailored and encouraged beneficiaries to aim for further studies, including PhDs, if they excel.

Otuaro also reassured stakeholders of the PAP’s commitment to building critical manpower for the Niger Delta and Nigeria, stressing that successful scholars would inspire continued support from the President and the NSA.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Arafiena Shekinah Nkem (MSc Project Management, University of Liverpool) and Omokaro Rick Efosa (MSc Supply Chain & Logistics Management, Coventry University), expressed gratitude to the President, the NSA, and Otuaro, pledging to study diligently.