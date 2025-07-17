Make Peaceful Coexistence Your Watchword, Ladoja Urges Ibadan Baales

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has called on residents of Ibadanland and compound heads (Baales) to embrace peaceful coexistence as a guiding principle for the continued progress of the city.

Oba Ladoja, represented by the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, made the call on Wednesday during a meeting with the Council of Traditional Baales held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

“Ibadanland is known for its enduring peace, regardless of differences in language, religion, or ethnicity. I urge you all to remain peaceful and continue to be your brother’s keeper,” Oba Ladoja said.

He also appealed for prayers and unwavering support from all stakeholders to advance the development of Ibadan and Oyo State at large.

Earlier, the President of the Council of Ibadanland Traditional Baales, Baale (Elite) Oladapo Wasiu Atilola, said the council visited the palace to honour the memory of the late Olubadan, Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), describing him as an achiever, philanthropist, and lover of peace.

“We are also here to express our loyalty and wholehearted support to the incoming Olubadan,” Baale Atilola stated.

In attendance were prominent Ibadan chiefs including Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, the Maye of Olubadan; Chief Monsur Abiola Arulogun, the Gbonka Balogun of Ibadanland; Chief Wasiu Aderoju Aladorin, the Gbonka Olubadan; Mogaji Muktar Adewale Gbadeyanka; Mogaji Abass Oloko; Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade; Mogaji Olasomi Ademola; Mogaji Tonade Owoade, among other Mogajis and Baales.