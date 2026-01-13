Make Peace With Wike, Fayose Urges Fubara

Amid the ongoing political fracas in Rivers State, the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to, as a matter of urgency, make amends with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, instead of engaging in political confrontation.

Fayose made this call while reacting to the ongoing power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which continues to drive political instability in Rivers State.

The former Governor emphasised the importance of humility and reconciliation in governance, citing examples from other states.

Fayose, who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, said, “My own position is always clear. Fubara, my governor, all of them, got their strength from other people.”

“Look at Kogi. Why are we not having issues in Kogi? Why is Governor Kogi being very humble? Whatever you say about Yahaya Bello, he doesn’t want to hear it.

“Whatever anybody comes to say to him about Yahaya, he remembered the day Yahaya Bello gave him that platform,” he said.

Recalling advice he gave to his successor in Ekiti, Fayose said, “I told my governor, whatever governor Fayemi, what I’ve done to you, or whatever way you feel, don’t worry about that.

“Remember the day he gave you that platform. Don’t say ill of him, cooperate with him, and he thanked me for such advice. If it were other people, they would take advantage of the situation.”

Fayose also commented on the title of “001” in Rivers politics, warning Fubara against challenging Wike’s authority.

“There’s a difference between the office and 001. What brought about the 001? Who gave you the platform to call yourself the 001? It is a sad narrative for Governor Fubara to be struggling. Rather, he should manage the situation.

“Even if Wike is saying he is the leader, it is not to the mouth of Fubara to be contesting that. We all know the truth,” he said.

The former governor appealed directly to Fubara to seek peace and reconciliation. “Let me tell you again. I want to advise Governor Fubara again. Please, Governor Fubara, I’m begging you, go and make amends and be at peace.”

Responding to claims that Fubara had already apologised to Wike, Fayose distinguished between genuine remorse and apologies made merely to calm tensions.

“Those people leading on Governor Fubara, if Governor Fubara goes down today, they will run away. People who were saying I should fight back those days, they were not there when I was isolated and when I was alone,” he said.

Fayose added that Fubara must learn from past political lessons.

“The emergency rule was all-winning for Governor Fubara. By now, Governor Fubara would have been history because the moment you are impeached, you’re out of the way. You can’t contest.

“If you read the context of President Tinubu, he took the governor, Governor Fubara, to the cleaners. It is time for Governor Fubara to learn. Learn the way I learned my lesson after my first tenor,” he said.

He concluded by urging Fubara to respect both constitutional obligations and political mentorship. “The Constitution is binding on you, binding on me and binding on Rivers people.

“That is all the more reason why Governor Fubara, I’m saying it again, climb down from his high horse, look for his brother, his leader, the man who was thoughtful enough to say among all you brides, I will marry you, come to the office of the governor.”