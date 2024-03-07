Make New Market Conducive For Us, Bamigboye Pleads With Diri

Gbenga Benson Bamigboye, a meat seller at the Alakeme private market in Bayelsa State has pleaded with the Bayelsa State Government under Governor Douye Diri to show a human face and put the necessary facilities in place at the Okutukutu/Etegwe new market to make it conducive for sellers.

The Bayelsa State Government had moved the sellers out of the former location along Tombia Amassoma road on the 11th of February 2024 probably to make for easy access for dignitaries coming for Governor Douye Diri’s inauguration on the 14th of February 2024.

Although the government had said then that the marketers were doing the businesses at a Shell Pipeline the market had been there for more than two years before they were moved to the site this year.

But, the new site, however, was not actually fully put in order as a market before the marketers were moved to the place as there were no shops, no light, no toilet, no good access toad, no security, no even a makeshift store.

Speaking to Bamigboye on Thursday at the Alakeme private market, he said that where they are presenting is better than the place the market is relocated to.

“This place is better than that place. When Alamiesiaghe built Swali market, people were not there before but he roofed the place and finished it before people moved to that place.

There is nothing to show that the place is a market. For me everybody has a choice, nobody is feeding anybody. Anybody that feels like staying there should go to that place after all market is not supposed to be in one place.

“Some people have space there while others like me don’t have, that is why the place is scanty and people prefer to come to this place. But if that place is well organized, many people will like to stay there. There is no way you can force the Abattoir people to move to that place because you are not the one feeding them.

“They could have taken care of all the necessary things before telling people to move to that place. Now this man has used the opportunity to grab the crowd. That place is not like a marketplace. It is just like a place where they dump cows.

“That place is supposed to be where cows will stay like the way Bayelsa Palm is because they have water there, they have bush there. The cows will go inside the bush and feed and come out to drink water.

That place is not meant for human beings at all. They don’t have feelings for us. Go to Port Harcourt, before they move anybody to any place, they will, first of all, put the place in order you move them.

After all, we also voted for him. When he was doing this campaign, he came to us. We also campaigned for him too so why will he treat us like animals? He asked.

Also at the new market, Alhaji Dahiru Yawketi the chairman of the Okutukutu/ Etegwe junction market said the Government sent them to the place without doing anything to make the place convenient adding “We were at the pipeline when the government sent all of us to move to this place but they have established small markets in that area and it has affected this market.

He said, “They supposed to do road and sand fill the market. Now customers can’t come into the market to buy things. Since morning, we have not sold anything. Our perishable goods have split.

“The market is now divided because all of us agreed to come here but other markets are cropping up here and there and that is why we are not selling.

“We are begging that government should look into this matter. Let the government make everybody move to this place let him seal the other markets over there.

Favour Sunday who deals in perishable goods added that some sellers moved back to the former place adding “Customers when they come here, they complain that they can’t see everything to buy here so they stopped coming here. And because we like this place, we cannot follow them and our goods are perishing.

“Let the government sink boreholes for us, do the road, install solar lights and build toilets for us.

Another woman selling perishable goods who simply gave her name as Omo said the government should construct the road. “Let there not be any private market anywhere because when the government was closing that pipeline market, they told us that we should all come here so he gave us a site without a road but we still moved to this place but now we are seeing private markets everywhere because of that we that came to government markets we are suffering.

“For one month now, I have not sold one basket of tomatoes here. We need the governor to come and do the road for us, let him give us water and toilet and seal every private market.

Sunday Obi from Kolokuma Opkuma selling Ok materials said there is nowhere that two markets will hold in the same community adding they are giving a dirty slap to the governor.

He called on the governor to close down all those markets immediately and let everybody move to this market.

“Let the governor come and build shops because when rain falls, nowhere to hide. Let him also provide water build toilets and put standard security. After selling, we carry out loads back home and in the morning we come back.