Make Music Nigeria Partners Alliance Française De Lagos To Celebrate World Music Day Festival

Make Music Nigeria, the lead-ing arm of Global Fête de la Musique Movement, has unveiled its plans for the 2025 edition of the World Music Day, which marks a decade of cultural impact, artistes’ em-powerment, and community engage-ment. This milestone edition is hosted in collaboration with Alliance Française de Lagos and supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria.

At the heart of the 2025 celebration is a two-day festival kicking off on June 20, 2025, with Music Business Confer-ence exploring key themes such as streaming, publishing, branding, and music law with the aim to provide up-coming and creative artistes with the necessary tools required to build sus-tainable careers.

The event will feature industry lead-ers, top A&Rs and cultural stakeholders in an immersive experience aimed at closing the knowledge gap within the music ecosystem.

The festivities will reach a climax on June 21, 2025, with World Music Day, featuring ‘Shutdown Concert,’ a high-energy celebration that is set to electrify the city of Lagos with a vibrant mix of DJs, which include DJ Baddest from Côte d’Ivoire, promising an elec-trifying set, infusing night with a dy-namic francophone energy bridging West African rhythms and celebrating the unifying power of music across borders.

Performances from live bands, and rising stars are also scheduled for the night along with headline performances which will include Nigerian rap icon, M.I Abaga, marking a powerful come-back tied to his two-part album and legacy in shaping Nigeria’s hip-hopnarrative; soul-pop sensation, Johnny Drille; and gospel powerhouse, Gaise Baba, promising a night that captures the heartbeat of Nigeria’s diverse sound-scape.

A major highlight of the celebration is Nigeria’s participation in the global ‘Taking Flight’ choir project, where se-lected choirs from eight countries will deliver a synchronised performance of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds,’ show-casing the unifying power of music across continents.

“Make Music started as a simple way to celebrate World Music Day,” said Adeola Akinyemi, Director, Make Mu-sic Nigeria, adding that “reflecting on the journey so far, 10 years later, we are proud to see how that idea has grown into a movement that touches lives, em-powers creators, and strengthens the bond between music and the Nigerian people across cities.”

Since inception in 2016, ‘Make Mu-sic Nigeria’ has grown into one of the country’s most inclusive and impactful music initiatives, hosting over 300 live and virtual events, spotlighting more than 3,000 artistes, and reaching over one million people nationwide.

With continued support from the French cultural network, local part-ners, and music lovers nationwide, the 10th anniversary of ‘Make Music Nige-ria’ stands not only as a celebration of sound, but as a rallying call for a deeper, more inclusive, and more sustainable music culture in Nigeria.

