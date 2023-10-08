Make Life Easier for Nigerians, Esele Tells Tinubu

A former President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Peter Esele, has urged President Bola Tinubu to live up to the expectation of Nigerians that he will make life easier for them. He spoke in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph yesterday. He said: “The president was elected to make life easier for Nigerians and so, he has to live up to those expectations.”

Esele, who was also President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), further said the actual fuel pump price should be about N800, given the high cost of crude oil at the inter- national market and the depreciation of the naira as reflected in the Naira/ Dollar exchange rate.

According to him, the Federal Government has returned fuel subsidy payment, adding that such was necessary considering the unbearable hardship Nigerians had been plunged into after President Tinubu announced the withdrawal of fuel subsidy. Esele said: “If we really want to pay the actual price right now, we would be paying close to N800 per litre. So, how would the peo- ple survive with that? So, common sense is what the Tinubu administration applied.

The people were not made for the government. The people made government. The government did not make the people. If the government must survive, the people must survive first. The people can survive without the government but government can- not survive without the people.

“I think that is the principle that the Tinubu administration applied and decided that we need to start paying subsidy and while they work on what they have to do. For me, I am not surprised at all. I knew this would come. “I said that the actual price of fuel should be about N800 because it is bought in dollars. So, first of all, the price you are playing right now, when you were paying from what we are paying right now, the price was a little about $70.

it went up to about $90 and now it is about $88, $89. So, if you look at it, you have gotten about 20 to 25 percent increase and then the dollar rate at that time was not within the current rate. As of Friday, N775 was the official rate. Except that it is only Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that is importing now if you were to get the private sector to be involved in it, you would be looking at about N1000 per litre now.

So, if it is N1000, what you have done is that you have already gotten about a 30 per cent increase from the parallel market. So, if you are doing a parallel market, you will pay about N800 or more. Then, if you are doing government or the CBN rate, fine, it will be a little bit less but we will not pay what are paying right now.