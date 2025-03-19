Make Laws To Enhance Food Security, Shettima To Lawmakers

Share

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored lawmakers across the country to enact relevant legislations that would enhance nutrition and food security in order to ensure that every household has access to the manifold diets required for a healthy and productive life.

This, he said, was the reason why the administration of President Bola Tinubu is spearheading the Nutrition 774 Initiative in a bid to improve coordination, financing, and accountability in ensuring “that every mother and child—regardless of where they live—has access to lifesaving nutrition interventions tailored to their needs.”

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security led by Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor, at the Presidential Villa, the Vice President underscored the role of the Legislature in making the Nutrition 774 initiative a success.

According to a release by his spokesman, Stanley Nkeocha, Shettima said: “For too long, our responses to malnutrition have been fragmented, donor-driven, and inconsistent. Nutrition 774 changes that.

“It is government-led, government-funded, and government-implemented because we understand that food security cannot be outsourced.

“The role of the legislature in making this initiative a success cannot be overstated. You are essential in reviewing key laws—from maternity leave policies that support improved infant nutrition to the removal of multiple taxation on food produce to curb inflation.

“But beyond policies, we need execution. We have had enough reports, enough recommendations, and enough committees. What Nigeria needs now is action.”

Explaining why the federal government’s interventions align with global aspirations such as the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063, Shettima pointed out that the Tinubu administration was integrating the initiative with its broader national policies, including the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the National Policy on Food and Nutrition, and the National Policy on Food Safety.

He continued: “We are not working in silos. Nutrition 774 is not a standalone programme; it is part of a larger national strategy under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to build a Nigeria that can feed itself and nourish its people.

“The success of this initiative will not be measured by the eloquence of our discussions but by the tangible impact on the lives of our people.

“It will be measured by the reduction in stunting, by the number of children who can concentrate in school because they are well-fed, and by the number of mothers who can access the nutrition they need to give birth to healthy babies.

“And it will be measured by the way we, as leaders, take responsibility for ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their social or economic background, has access to proper nutrition.”

Shettima noted the link between malnutrition and insecurity, observing that the regions worst hit by food insecurity were also the regions most affected by violence and instability.

Calling for immediate action, the Vice President told the Lawmakers that by investing in nutrition, the nation was investing in national security, long-term stability and economic growth, even as he warned that desperation would always set in whenever people struggle to eat.

“When young people are denied a fair shot at life because their bodies and minds were weakened by poor nutrition in childhood, the consequences ripple through generations. This is why investing in nutrition is not just a moral obligation; it is an investment in national security, economic growth, and long-term stability.

“Honourable Members, we have talked enough. The time for action is now. Hunger and malnutrition do not wait for committee resolutions, and neither should we. It’s time to move from policy to execution, from discussion to impact,” he said

