Make Isese Day National Celebration, Ogun Monarch Tells Tinubu

The Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, has called on President Bola Tinubu to make Isese Day, a national celebration.

This, the monarch insisted would serve as a yardstick for peaceful co-existence and showcase the rich cultural and traditional values of the people across the states of the federation.

Muslims and traditionalists in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, have clashed over the celebration of Isese Day slated for Sunday.

But, Oba Obalanlege said, traditionalists just like their Christian and Muslim counterparts must be allowed to have a national day of celebrating their religion without crisis.

The monarch who made this known in his palace while making a presentation on the theme “Embracing Traditional Religion For Peaceful, Co-existence In The Global Village’’, disclosed that preparations have been concluded to host the maiden edition of Isese Day on Sunday, 20th August.

Olota said “In the constitution of Nigeria, everyone is entitled to practice a religion of choice for the furtherance of peace especially in this democratic setting. I am not discriminating but to allow for religions to foster peaceful co-existence and bring solutions to societal issues.

Speaking, the Chairman, Isese Parapo Organization and Araba of Ota, Oluwo Dr Fasola Faniyi, said that the event would showcase the richness of African cultural heritage which in no doubt would promote peaceful co-existence devoid of ethnic acrimony.

He disclosed “We have long yearned for every 20th of August to be set aside for our annual Isese festival, we have written a series of letters and press releases to the powers that be, but all were to no avail.

“We the traditionalists in Ogun state ought to have gotten a day set aside for us since time immemorial but we are appreciating Prince Dapo Abiodun for taking the bold step of doing what his predecessors could not do for us despite all pleas”

The Coordinator of Traditional Practitioners in Ota, Chief Fatai Aina Alebiosu, and Yeye Iwase, Chief Mrs Iyabo Ahmed, said the traditional practice had never disappointed the forefathers’ urging Ota indigenes both at home and in the diaspora to troop out in grand style to celebrate Isese Day, pointing out that their attendance would further support Yoruba rich cultural values.