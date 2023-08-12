Make Grand Statement With Kimono

The thing about kimono jackets is that they come in a variety of colours, prints and can be worn with almost anything. So, embrace the trend and add kimono to the wardrobe for looks that are timeless and modern. Kimono is a lightweight layering piece that men wear at any time just to add style to their casual native clothing.
It’s especially a great piece to wear, when you want to wear a layer but it’s too hot to wear a cardigan or denim jacket. Since a kimono is breezy and the style is open and flowy, you can easily wear it over a pair of linen pants and top. What’s great about having a kimono in your closet is that you can wear it casual or dressy.
Add it to your T-shirt, shorts and sneakers outfit for a casual vibe, or add it to a solid coloured native and half covered shoes to complete your outfit. Traditionally, a kimono is a Japanese garment and the national dress of Japan.
In modern fashion, a kimono is an open lightweight garment that is typically designed with a pattern on the material. Kimonos are very stylish and they have been around for a while but they keep being reinvented. Gone are the days when Kimonos were just long boring fabric just to cover up, these days, they make grand statements.
TIPS
- It is not a trend reserved for women only. Men can rock them too.
- One thing about wearing a kimono jacket is that you will look classy and sharp.
- There are different types of Kimono jackets, the basic ones originated from Asia.
- While wearing the kimono, pull the kimono so that it reaches the ankle.
- If you plan on wearing a kimono to your everyday event, feel free to wear it but be sure to choose accessories that match your outfit, such as sandals, shoes.
- Kimono is a wrap dress but the wide sleeves and pretty patterns make it more unique.
- Some people may think that wearing a kimono with a denim skirt will make them look too boxy. It all depends on the cut of the shirt, the neckline of the top under it and how you choose to accessorize.