Make Good New Year Resolutions, Olubadan Urges Indigenes, Residents

Ibadan indigenes and residents have been urged to make New Year resolutions that will promote peaceful co-existence, unity, socio-economic rejuvenation, security of life and property, cultural values and monumental developments in all ramifications of life in Ibadanland.

The New Year celebration message was contained in a press release signed by Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, the Chief Press Secretary to His Imperial Majesty, Oba ( Dr ) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa1), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, while congratulating both the indigenes and residents of the ancient city for seeing the end of the year 2025 and happily entering the year 2026 hale and hearty.

The paramount ruler said, “I urge you all to be resolute on the progress and unity of Ibadanland to jointly realise the modern Ibadanland of our dream.

“As for me, I have resolved to use the rest of my life to serve God and humanity as a good example for others to follow,” the monarch further disclosed.

Oba Ladoja used the occasion to enjoin all Ibadan traditional title holders to key into his vision of moving Ibadan forward for the benefit of all, especially in the areas of security, urban renewal, putting an end to land grabbing, resuscitation of moribund companies and preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage.

He commended the security operatives in Ibadanland, as well as Oyo State, for their improved efforts in securing the lives and property of the people before and during the celebration, urging them not to rest on their oars.

He wished all and Sundry a happy and prosperous new year.