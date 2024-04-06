Make Eid statement with Hijab

Hijab is a fashion accessory that many if not all female Muslims use to make loud fashion statement. These accessories come in a myriad of fabrics, colours and design to suit individual needs. The word hijab comes from the Arabic which means veil and it’s used to describe the head – scarves worn by Muslim women.

The type most commonly worn in the West is a square scarf that covers the head and neck but leaves the face clear. As Muslim women are becoming more active in their communities in the spheres of education, work and service, the form of hijab they observe has also evolved. Women now opt for hijab clothing options that are not only modest but also stylish and fashionable. Headscarves are seen as a sign of modesty, and a symbol of religious faith.

A Hijab is also the actual garment or headscarf that Muslim women wear as a symbol of identity or a mark of modesty and devotion to their faith. Head covering is not unique to the Muslims. Christian and Jewish women in some traditions also wear a headscarf as a cultural practice or commitment to modesty or piety. Women wear Hijab for many reasons; because it is prescribed in Islam, as a mark of recognition of their faith, just to be modest, to make fashion statement or all of the above.

TIPS

It is often easy to find a hijab that is both cute, comfortable and coordinates with your look. The more colourful they are the more beauty they exude. The shorter the more stylish To take your style a step further, opt for hijab that is embellished with lace and shiny stones. Think outside the box and contrast the colour of your hijab with your outfits. Keep makeup subtle and light.