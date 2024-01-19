Make Corruption Difficult, Unattractive To Public Officeholders, TMC Tells Tinubu

An Islamic faith-based organisations, The Muslim Congress, TMC, has called on the Nigerian government to prioritize the establishment of robust mechanisms that will make corruption among public office holders exceedingly difficult and unattractive. These, according to the Islamic group, must include stringent oversight, effective enforcement of anti-corruption laws, and the creation of a culture that fosters ethical leadership. The Advice was given by the Chair of the Committee, Alhaji Abdul Wasii Taiwo Bangbala recently in Lagos.

Alhaji Bangbala, who is equally the amir of TMC noted that the recent swirling allegations of corruption and financial impropriety involving some of the country’s principal public servants have cast a dark shadow over the integrity of Nigeria’s public institutions and have caused great dismay among the populace. “We must not only condemn these ugly developments in the strongest of terms but also call on all public officers to re-exam- ine their commitment to serve with sincerity and a sense of responsibility. The trust placed in our public servants is a sacred bond with the people they serve and any betrayal of that trust undermines the foundation of our democracy.” Alhaji Bangbala commended the swift reaction by the authorities in the investigating of the recent allegations against some public office holders, saying that “it is heartening to see that measures are being taken to address these issues and restore faith in the institutions of governance.

The commitment to upholding the rule of law and holding public servants accountable is crucial in re-building the shattered trust of the people.” It was gathered that the State of the Nation address touched on many issues affecting the country at the moment. These include food insecurity, depressed economy, harsh realities of privatisation, exodus of medical professionals from the country, scourge of fake university degrees, Kaduna military bombing of innocent Nigerians and the christmas eve Plateau killings. The TMC said that government’s inability to effectively address the longstanding security crisis in Plateau State is a troubling reality that must be confronted. According to the group, it is clear that once again, the government has failed in its primary duty to protect the lives and property of its citizens. “This flagrant display of in- capacity is unacceptable, and it is a stark reminder of the persistent failure of the government to secure the safety and well-being of the people.

The time for action is long overdue and it is imperative that the government takes decisive steps to bring an end to the cycle of violence and impunity. "The perpetrators of this despicable act must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice to serve as a clear message that such atrocities will not be tolerated. The government must seek to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to find a lasting and sustainable solution to the incessant security breaches that have plagued the State for far too long. The road to peace and stability will require a collective effort from all stakeholders and for differences to be set aside in order to bring an end to the senseless bloodshed and devastation," the group added.

The trust placed in our public servants is a sacred bond with the people they serve and any betrayal of that trust undermines the foundation of our democracy.” The Islamic group also frowned at the recent bloodbath on the eve of Christmas in Plateau State had become one too many. The series of senseless and barbaric attacks on villages in Bokkos Local Government of the State resulted in the loss of nearly 200 innocent lives and burning of over a thousand homes. The in- ability of the government to effectively address the longstanding security crisis in Plateau State is a troubling reality that we must confront. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the 3rd of December, the tragic accidental bombing in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State, has left a deep scar in the hearts of Nigerians. An air strike, intended to neutralize terrorists, tragically claimed the lives of over 120 innocent Muslim faithful who were gathering for a religious celebration.

It is indeed distressing that the Nigerian Army, their swift acknowledgment of responsibility and apology notwithstanding, failed to exercise the necessary caution and precision in their intelligence operations, leading to such devastating civilian casualties. This incident is even more alarming given the occurrence of similar tragedies in the recent past.