Make Bold Statement In Baggy Puff Sleeves

Nothing speaks classy and elegance as the trendy puff, puff sleeves have a rounded shape and a lot of volume around the shoulder area. Generally, this type of sleeve brings an unmistakable romantic air to any look. In fact, their origins date back to the romanticism of the 19th century.

They were famously reinvented in the 1980s and now they are back once again to bring some character to any outfit. Puff sleeves has continued to be on trend this season and has been seen on blouses, oversize dresses and even sweatshirts. Givenchy and Miu Miu featured this trend in their collections, on long, satin dresses with a 1940s feel.

Ulla Johnson, on the other hand, included them in her more ethnic designs, with voluminous knitted and embroidered garments. Puff sleeves evoke sweetness, romanticism, and dreamy illusion, so let yourself be carried away by these emotions and let yourself enjoy this trend as it last.

Puffed sleeves have been making a huge comeback over the past several years! There are so many variations on this sleeve to choose from; from big puffs with lacy frills to subtle, soft, romantic swaths of fabric that you’re bound to find something to add to your wardrobe.

Give this trend a chance and see how it feels; you might be delightfully surprised at how modern this style looks for all event and for all body size.

TIPS

With puffed sleeves, you have a lot of volume in the arms of your dress or your top, ensure you balance it out.

If everything was billowy and full, your figure would drown in fabric! So try create contrast and balance with your puffed sleeves by accentuating your waist.

With puff sleeves, you can opt for V-neck to show more of your neckline.

The wide square neckline is super trendy right now, and seeing lots of your neckline helps balance out the bigger sleeve coverage.

Showing a little stomach in crop top is super popular right now and is another way to show a bit of skin and balance out the full coverage sleeves.

Push your sleeves up to show some lower arms.

Choose lengths that are midi or shorter so you see some leg lines.

If your puffed sleeve top doesn’t show a neckline or midriff, show some skin on your feet with sandals.