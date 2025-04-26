Make Adequate Provisions For Aged, Ajadi Urges Govt

Share

The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, has called on the Federal and State governments to make adequate provisions for the elderly, as practiced in developed countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the final funeral ceremony of the late Mrs. Oyinade Teluwo (mother of the NNPP Ogun Central Senatorial Candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Kehinde Teluwo) in Lagos on Friday, Ajadi stressed the need to enshrine such provisions in the constitution, noting that “everyone prays to grow old, but when one is aged, they often cannot cater for themselves.”

“We need to offer some advice to our government, especially Mr. President. He has traveled to many advanced countries. We have also, by the grace of God, visited places where we see how they adequately care for their elderly citizens.

“We must emulate them. Government must provide for the aged. In countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, governments prioritize the welfare of the elderly.

“Even for younger individuals, if they lose their jobs due to termination or closure of their workplace, there is a system that notifies the government, and such individuals receive support until they secure new employment.

“For retirees, they are assured of sustainable living through timely pensions. But here in Nigeria, even civil servants often face delayed entitlements and irregular pension payments, except in a few states. This must change. We all aspire to grow old, and therefore, our government must take action,” he emphasized.

Speaking on the life of the late Mrs. Teluwo, Ajadi described her as a kind and generous woman who lived a good life and left behind a lasting legacy.

“She was a good Christian who served the Lord faithfully until her last moment,” he said.

Also speaking, the son of the deceased, Mr. Kehinde Teluwo, urged the government to improve the living and healthcare conditions of Nigerians to enhance life expectancy.

“My mother died at the age of 74. For us, her children and family, we wished she had lived longer because of her good deeds. However, how many people still live up to 70 years in Nigeria? Life expectancy is now below 60, mainly due to a toxic environment, poor nutrition, and inadequate healthcare facilities. The government must address these issues,” he appealed.

Mrs. Oyinade Teluwo’s burial was well attended by leaders and members of the NNPP in Ogun State, including the State Chairman, Barrister John Aina (Esq).

