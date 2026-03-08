Makanjuola Urges Women To Support One Another

A veteran journalist and broadcaster, Chief Moji Makanjuola, has called on women to embrace the spirit of uplifting one another as the world marks International Women’s Day 2026.

Makanjuola, who is the Executive Director and Founder of the International Society of Media in Public Health, made the call in a goodwill message to commemorate the global celebration observed annually on March 8, urging women to reflect on the theme of the celebration, “Give to Gain,” while noting that meaningful progress can only be achieved when women support one another and share opportunities.

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise,” she stated, adding that women should use their strength, wisdom and compassion to contribute to the growth of society.

According to her, when women uplift others and create opportunities for collective advancement, the gains ultimately lead to a stronger and more inclusive future for everyone.

Makanjuola, a former President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has remained a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and public health communication through the media.

International Women’s Day is celebrated globally to recognise the achievements of women and to promote gender equality across social, economic and political spheres.

It is to commemorate women’s fight for equality and liberation along with the women’s rights movement. International Women’s Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Spurred by the universal female suffrage movement, International Women’s Day originated from labor movements in Europe and North America during the early 20th century

The earliest reported Women’s Day event, called “Woman’s Day”,was held on 28 February 1909, in New York City. It was organized by the Socialist Party of America at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel.

In August 1910, an International Socialist Women’s Conference was organized ahead of the general meeting of the Socialist Second International in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Inspired in part by the American socialists, German delegates Clara Zetkin, Käte Duncker, Paula Thiede, and others proposed the establishment of an annual “Women’s Day”, although no date was specified.The 100 delegates, representing 17 countries, agreed with the idea as a strategy to promote equal rights, including women’s suffrage.

The following year, on 19 March 1911, the first International Women’s Day was marked by over a million people in Austria-Hungary, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Makanjuola, a media consultant, is the Yeye Atunluse of Offa land in Kwara State and Yeye Oba of Odo Ape in Kogi State.