Makama Endorses Geneith Health Competition

His Royal Highness AIG Bashir E. Makama Dabup III (rtd), the Mwo-Ywom of Garkawa and head of the Ywom Traditional Council in Plateau State, has officially endorsed the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), a national initiative aimed at eradicating malaria through education and advocacy.

In a statement personally signed at his palace on Saturday, the monarch expressed strong support for the competition, describing malaria as a preventable disease that continues to claim lives across Nigeria.

He urged all tiers of government, private organizations, and community leaders to rally behind the initiative, emphasizing its importance in raising awareness and empowering young people.

“The endorsement of the Geneith Health Competition represents a decisive action toward ensuring a healthier future for our community and nation,” said His Royal Highness. “Malaria continues to take a toll on our people, but with collective effort and prioritization of health initiatives, a malaria-free future is achievable.”

Organized by CEOAFRICA in collaboration with Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, the competition targets students in secondary and tertiary institutions nationwide, equipping them to serve as ambassadors for malaria awareness.

With over ₦1 billion in scholarships, prizes, and incentives, the initiative seeks to encourage education, advocacy, and community engagement in the fight against malaria.

The Garkawa community, under the monarch’s leadership, has committed to enrolling all its students in the competition to ensure they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to champion health and wellness.

“The momentum behind this initiative is growing,” Makama added. “We must seize this opportunity to work together and safeguard the health of our citizens.”

His Royal Highness’s endorsement highlights the influential role of traditional leaders in public health advocacy. As the GHC gains traction nationwide, organizers hope it will inspire a new generation of malaria advocates and accelerate the push toward a malaria-free Nigeria.