Major Traffic Accident At Ojota As Trucks Block Maryland , Ikorodu Routes

A serious traffic accident involving multiple trucks caused major gridlock yesterday, blocking both the inward Maryland and inward Ikorodu carriageways.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident, which occurred at the Ojota interchange, involved at least two heavy-duty trucks that lost control and became immobilised across key lanes, halting the flow of traffic in both directions.

According to the Lagos State Police Command on their X, Twitter handle, emergency responders, including officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and other relevant agencies, were quickly deployed to the scene to manage the situation.

“The trucks are currently being evacuated to clear the obstruction. We urge motorists to remain patient and consider alternative routes,” an official on site told reporters.