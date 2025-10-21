…Major Streets Deserted As Residents Comply

Major streets in Enugu were deserted yesterday as residents partially complied with the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest declared by activist Omoyele Sowore.

Although the protest was expected to take place physically, many residents opted to stay off the streets in solidarity with the ongoing demonstrations in Abuja calling for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. While government offices were open, activities were minimal, with only a handful of workers present.

A visit revealed that commercial b a n k s, s ch o o l s, shops, and malls remained closed. There was no movement of commercial vehicles within the Enugu metropolis.

Business activities were completely grounded as markets were locked, public and private schools shut down, and banks and offices failed to open for operations. Petrol and gas stations also closed, leaving the city unusually quiet and empty.